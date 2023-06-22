CCC Exposes FAZ’s Hand In Double Candidacy Scheme

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a recent development, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has brought to light a covert operation orchestrated by Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), a group aligned with the ruling Zanu PF party to cause confusion in the movement.

The operation resulted in ZEC announcing double candidates for CCC in some constituencies.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said CCC representatives visited the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to scrutinize the list of candidates purportedly submitted by their party.

To their dismay, they discovered that a number of individuals had utilized forged signatures and even resorted to photocopying the CCC logo in order to file their nomination papers.

“A HUGE SCAM – MANUFACTURED CCC DOUBLE CANDIDATES..Our teams have just been to ZEC to inspect the submitted nominations. It’s clear that the so called ‘double candidates’ forged signatures and the CCC logo. Our CCC logo is embossed and not a photocopy as is the case with the ‘double candidates’. In addition, those nominations were not countersigned for by the designated officials of CCC. It’s clearly a sting operation! We will explore the remedies available at law which enjoin ZEC to resolve this matter. We are pursuing this remedy with immediacy and urgency necessary,” said Chamisa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...