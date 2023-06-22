ZEC NOTORIOUS TAMPERING: Chamisa Confirms CCC Failure To Field Candidates In Some Local Authority Seats Though Overally Still Winning
22 June 2023
By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has confirmed that his party failed to field candidates in some local authority elections.
Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said they had glitches in a few wards resulting in their failure to field contestants.
Chamisa also confirmed that his party failed to field candidates in all proportional representation for local authorities.
He however confirmed that his party fielded contestants in all the 210 parliamentary seats, 60 senatorial seats, Women and Youth Quota respectively.
CCC has blamed a shadowy Zanu PF aligned Forever Associate of Zimbabwe (FAZ) for forging signatures resulting in double candidates in some constituencies.