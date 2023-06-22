ZEC NOTORIOUS TAMPERING: Chamisa Confirms CCC Failure To Field Candidates In Some Local Authority Seats Though Overally Still Winning

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has confirmed that his party failed to field candidates in some local authority elections.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said they had glitches in a few wards resulting in their failure to field contestants.

Chamisa also confirmed that his party failed to field candidates in all proportional representation for local authorities.

He however confirmed that his party fielded contestants in all the 210 parliamentary seats, 60 senatorial seats, Women and Youth Quota respectively.

THANK YOU FELLOW CITIZENS !!

-Fielding all 210 MPs across the country cost us $ 210 000 +30 000. We did it!

-Fielding all senators, women PR, Youth quota and almost all PR council lists.

-Fielding in almost all 1970 wards except a few where we had glitches.

All glory be to God!… — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 22, 2023

CCC has blamed a shadowy Zanu PF aligned Forever Associate of Zimbabwe (FAZ) for forging signatures resulting in double candidates in some constituencies.

