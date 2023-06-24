Soldier Shoots Villager For Refusing To Carry Him In Donkey-Cart

Spread the love

BEITBRIDGE-A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) member is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a villager for refusing to carry him in a donkey-drawn cart.

Beitbridge Regional Magistrate lnnocent Bepura remanded Proud Murambadoro (23) of 11 Combat Brigade in Bulawayo in custody until July 4, 2023.

Murambadoro allegedly shot Hardlife Ndou of Chikuvava Village, Chief Matibe, in Beitbridge on May 30, 2023, around 5 pm.

Circumstances are that Ndou and Joseph Mbedzi gave Murambadoro a lift. He was going to a military base.

Murambadoro then allegedly ordered Ndou to take him back to a mine where he was coming from. Ndou refused and argued that the cart did not belong to him.

Ndou dropped Mbedzi and Murambadoro at the base and proceeded to the shop to leave the cart.



Around 5 pm, Ndou passed through the shopping centre, and Murambadoro followed him. He allegedly grabbed his shoulder and demanded to be taken to the mine…Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...