Darikwa On Verge Of Joining New Club

Tendayi Darikwa is reportedly nearing a move to one of European top-flight clubs.

The Zimbabwean defender is a free agent following the end of his contract with. English side Wigan Athletic.

According to the Cyprus Times, Darikwa has agreed terms to join Apollonas.

The team plays in the Cypriot First Division, which is Cyprus’ first tier league, and has won the championship title four times.

Should the transfer be completed, this will be the first time Darikwa plays for a team outside England.

The Warriors international started his career at Chesterfield before moving to Burnley and then Nottingham Forest.

He later joined Wigan Athletic, where he captained the side, until his departure was confirmed this month.

The 31-year-old also had loan stints at Barrow and Hinckley United.- Soccer24 News

