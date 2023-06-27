CCC Fights ‘FAZ’ And CIO Imposed Candidates

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has given candidates who were ‘fraudulently’ registered under the party for national assembly and local authority elections 24 hours to withdraw their candidature or face being dragged to court.

The party claims that the ‘fraudulent candidates’ were allegedly smuggled in by the controversial Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), a Zanu PF-affiliate linked to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to give an impression of double candidates after attempts to infiltrate its structures failed.

The Nomination Courts for the August 23 elections sat last week to register aspirants, with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission lists afterwards reflecting that the CCC had fielded double and in some cases triple nominations in some areas.

In a statement on Monday, CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said they have filed complaints to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and ZEC but have not received a response so far.

“Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC,” Mahere said.

-Newsday

