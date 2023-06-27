Zanu PF Is At Its Worst, Says Mliswa

By A Correspondent| Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has said Zanu PF is going into the 23 August 2023 elections in bad shape and would lose to a viable opposition.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said Zanu PF is at its worst, a situation that gives the opposition a chance to take it to the cleaners.

“The impeding elections have three players who are ED, Chamisa and a large body of the rest of the field combined. As I have said before ZANU-PF is in a bad state, the worst it has been for some time and a viable opposition could have taken it to the cleaners.

“It stems from a variety of factors which include but are not limited to a poor economy, a blundering and meddling FAZ plus internecine divisions. However the main opposition, CCC has itself become a blundering party, self-tripping and prone to suicidal tendencies,” said Mliswa.

Zimbabwe is set to hold its next harmonised elections on 23 August 2023.

11 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring including Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC, Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Joseph Makamba Busha of FreeZim Congress and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF among others.

