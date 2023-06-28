Jesca Griffits Dies in UK, Following Short Battle With Cancer

Zimbabwean Jesca Griffits Remembered for Her Courageous Battle with Cancer, GoFundMe Campaign Established to Honor Her Memory

By A Correspondent | In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Jesca Griffits, a 40-year-old Zimbabwean residing in the UK, lost her life on June 16th, 2023, following a short but fierce battle with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. The news of her untimely passing has left her friends and loved ones devastated, prompting the establishment of a GoFundMe campaign to raise £5000 in her memory.

Jesca’s journey with cancer began when she started experiencing persistent fatigue, which persisted for eight excruciating months. Eventually, she received the devastating news of her terminal diagnosis, shaking the foundations of her world and causing profound sadness among those who knew and cared for her.

Despite the immense challenges posed by her illness, Jesca faced them with unwavering determination and an unyielding spirit. Throughout her ordeal, she clung to hope, buoyed by moments of light amidst the darkness—successful transplant procedures and two remission declarations. However, fate had a different plan, and Jesca ultimately lost her courageous battle.

Although Jesca did not have immediate family in the UK, her exceptional capacity for selflessness and love had brought her a tight-knit circle of devoted friends, formed through her work. These friends rallied together to support her, standing by her side through the difficult journey. Jesca’s remarkable qualities as a friend resonated deeply, as she extended her love and compassion not only to friends and family but also to strangers.

Jesca’s dedication to caring for others was evident in her exemplary work in various health and social care settings. Through hard work and determination, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a social worker, considering it a privilege to make a difference in her community. Even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jesca selflessly provided her support, alleviating the strain on the overburdened healthcare system. Tragically, her mission was cut short when she received her diagnosis in March 2022.

Before her illness, Jesca had touched the lives of countless individuals and played a significant role in saving souls. Her impact on everyone she encountered was profound, and now, her friends are determined to ensure she receives the honorable and dignified farewell she deserves—an expression of the love she gave and the love she will forever inspire. Jesca was not only an incredible friend but also a cherished daughter and sister. Even in the midst of her own battles, she prioritized the needs of others, always wearing a smile and providing support and encouragement to ease their worries.

Jesca’s cremation will take place in England, with the specific service and cremation date yet to be confirmed. Following the cremation, her ashes will be returned to Zimbabwe, where her family will bid their final farewells and scatter her remains. The funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will help alleviate the financial burden associated with the entire process.

In this time of need, Jesca’s friends humbly request the assistance of the community. Every contribution, regardless of its size, will make a tremendous difference in honoring Jesca’s memory. They also ask for your help in spreading the word about the campaign, sharing Jesca’s story, and ensuring that her legacy endures.

Together, let us remember Jesca Griffits, keeping her spirit alive and continuing the extraordinary love and compassion she brought to the world. The outpouring of support will forever be cherished by her friends and loved ones. Thank you for your generosity and kindness, which will serve as a lasting tribute to a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on.

