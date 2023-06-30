Headman Edmore Mungoni Accused of Terrorizing Villagers and Usurping Ancestral Land under Chief Chikwaka’s Jurisdiction

MUREWA – The peaceful village of Murewa under the jurisdiction of Chief Chikwaka has been thrown into turmoil as allegations of terrorization and land grabbing have emerged against Headman Edmore Mungoni. According to distraught villagers, Mungoni has resorted to threats and intimidation, leaving the community living in fear and distress.

The accusations against Mungoni involve the unlawful seizure of ancestral land and subsequent sale of plots to his cronies for personal gain. Villagers claim that anyone who dares to challenge his actions is promptly branded an enemy and summoned to his court, where they face harsh repercussions.

Residents, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, disclosed to our publication that Mungoni has repeatedly defied Chief Chikwaka’s order to cease his oppressive behavior. Despite the chief’s intervention, Mungoni continues his reign of terror, causing further distress among the villagers.

In addition to the land disputes, Mungoni is accused of imposing fines on his subjects in the form of goats. These penalties have left villagers burdened with financial strain, as they struggle to meet the demands of their oppressive leader.

“The situation in our village has become unbearable,” lamented one resident. “We are constantly living in fear, and our voices are being silenced. Mungoni’s actions have caused untold suffering, and we call on the Ministry of Local Government to urgently intervene and restore peace to our community.”

The allegations against Mungoni extend to his management of the village administration as well. Villagers claim that he habitually dismisses village heads who dare to challenge or defy his orders, thereby leaving the community without proper leadership and exacerbating their troubles.

To further deepen the concerns surrounding Mungoni’s conduct, it has been alleged that he maintains strong connections within the Murehwa Magistrates Court. Distressed villagers have reported incidents in which defiant individuals were taken to court by Mungoni, even when their cases were still pending.

As the villagers endure the ongoing torment, they fervently hope for swift action from the relevant authorities to bring justice to their community. The Ministry of Local Government is implored to investigate the allegations against Mungoni, and if found guilty, to take appropriate measures to protect the rights and well-being of the villagers.

Chief Chikwaka’s intervention and subsequent restraining order have proven ineffective in curbing Mungoni’s reign of terror. It is crucial that the authorities step in to restore peace and security, ensuring that justice prevails and the rights of the villagers are safeguarded against any further oppression.

