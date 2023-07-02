Respect Traditional Leaders: President Chamisa

President @nelsonchamisa has pledged to visit all “double candidates” constituencies and wards.

He will officially introduce the candidates who received formal authorization to represent the party.

Additionally, he will strongly denounce and expose the individuals who collaborated with Zanu PF and FAZ, with the assistance of ZEC, to illicitly submit their nomination papers.

These fraudulent candidates will face the consequences of their actions.

