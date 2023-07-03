CCC’s Ostallos Siziba Hits Ground Running In Pelandaba-Tshabalala

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has hit the ground running in his bid to represent Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency in parliament.

Posting on social media over the weekend, Siziba invited people of Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency to join his campaign.

“Good morning, Bulawayo! If you reside in Tshabalala-Pelandaba, we cordially invite you to join the CCC Gift Ostallos Siziba campaign. Our program has already commenced, and we warmly extend an invitation to you,” said Siziba.

