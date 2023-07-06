ZimEye
Good day citizens.Mai Mnangagwa was in Rushinga a day ago and no sign of photos from the usual propaganda pages you know why?It was poorly attended. They even forced school Children from Chimhanda school and surrounding schools to the rally.What a flop.The people are tired.— CCC RUSHINGA CONSTITUENCY 🌼 (@CccRushinga) July 4, 2023
