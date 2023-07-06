Former Zimbabwe Tourism Minister’s WhatsApp Account Hacked

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a shocking turn of events, the former Zimbabwe Tourism minister, Walter Mzembi, took to Twitter yesterday to announce that his WhatsApp account had been hacked.

Mzembi is currently leading the campaign for Independent Presidential candidate Savior Kasukuwere.

“Folks , Urgent ALERT , my WhatsApp line is hacked or cloned IGNORE & Report any requests to Borrow Money . I haven’t asked anyone for help or Money . I am still trying to recover my whatsapp line . The criminals are using 0027817669782. Its not my number!,” said Mzembi.

The incident has sparked concerns about privacy and potential political interference ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for August 23, 2023.

Mzembi, who had promised to announce a date for Kasukuwere’s return to Zimbabwe to kickstart his campaign, is now grappling with the repercussions of the security breach.

The timing of this incident is significant, considering the ongoing political climate in Zimbabwe.

The country is gearing up for the crucial general elections, and tensions are high as various candidates and political parties vie for power.

Mzembi’s association with Kasukuwere, a former Zanu PF commissar turned independent candidate, adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...