Audio: Ezekiel Guti Revealing He Obtained Secret Powers From A Corpse Site

Verified Recording Raises Alarming Allegations of Ritualistic Practices by Late ZAOGA FIF Church Leader Ezekiel Guti.

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A verified audio recording of a sermon has sent shockwaves through the religious community, providing compelling evidence that the late founder of the Assemblies of God Africa Church, ZAOGA, Ezekiel Guti, engaged in ritualistic practices involving the remains of deceased individuals. The recording suggests that Guti shared beliefs with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, alleging that supernatural powers could be obtained from the deceased. These claims align with unchallenged accusations made by the Mugabe family since the passing of the late President Robert Mugabe in September 2019.

The revealing sermon sheds light on Guti’s purported faith in the powers derived from the skeletal remains of the deceased, placing him in the same ritualistic grouping as President Mnangagwa. In the sermon, Guti explicitly states that during his time in Asia Minor, specifically Ephesus, he visited the grave of John, the son of Zebedee. Shockingly, he admits to extracting three stones from the grave, smuggling them back to Zimbabwe, and placing them in a shrine where he prayed. Guti expressed his belief that these actions would grant him the power to live up to the age of 100. Throughout the sermon, he passionately proclaimed his determination to avoid death and continue proclaiming the works of the Lord.

“When I was in Asia minor, when I was in Ephesus, I went to the grave of John the son of Zebedee, and I took 3 stones from his grave, to put them in a cave in Bindura, that was the only man who died when he was 100 years, so. [SCREAMS SCREAMS].

“I shall not die, but live and declare the works of the Lord, Amen!

“I shall not die but live and declare the works of the Lord, Amen,” says Guti in the recorded sermon.

These revelations have deeply unsettled followers of ZAOGA FIF Church and raised significant concerns within the public sphere. The allegations stand in stark contrast to the teachings and principles commonly associated with the late church leader. ZAOGA FIF Church has long been recognized for its emphasis on faith, evangelism, and community engagement, making these claims highly unsettling and perplexing to its members.

Given the gravity of the accusations, there is an urgent need for official responses from both the Guti family and ZAOGA FIF Church. The public eagerly awaits their statements as they navigate the potentially far-reaching consequences of these deeply troubling allegations.

It is important to highlight that this recording has undergone verification and thus holds significant weight as evidence.

These revelations also provoke broader discussions about the accountability and integrity of religious leaders, as well as the potential misuse of spiritual practices. The parallel allegations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, along with the alleged connection to ritualistic practices, serve to highlight the importance of transparency and ethical conduct among individuals occupying positions of power and influence.

