CCC Denounces Zanu PF Barbarism

We strongly condemn the deplorable actions of Zanu PF thugs, which include a sitting MP for Gutu South, Togarepi Pupurayi, who indiscriminately attacked innocent citizens in Gutu South following President Nelson Chamisa’s address to the community. In response, we have deployed our peace ambassadors to the area to provide assistance to the victims.

The individuals responsible for the violence are as follows:

Norman Wanga, Evans Mbizvo, Nyikayaramba, John Paradza, Zanu PF member of parliament for Gutu West, Togarepi Pupurai and his sons, Tadamwa Chiwara and Promise…CCC

