Survey Predicts Mnangagwa Victory Over Chamisa

By- A study by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) has suggested that Zanu PF would win the August 23 harmonised elections.

The survey whose results were published in Harare Monday, said if elections were to be conducted today, the ruling party would emerge victorious.

The survey showed that if presidential elections were held today, Zanu PF would attract 35 per cent of the total vote while the opposition CCC would probably garner a 27 per cent vote.

According to the survey, 63 per cent of Zimbabweans say they are interested in the elections and will most likely vote in the August 23 polls.

