PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for St Petersburg, Russia where he is set to attend the second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which will be held in St Petersburg, in the Russian Federation, from the 27th to the 28th of July will provide a platform for Russia and African countries to expand cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

Zimbabwe and Russia are expected to sign several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements during the forum, which will further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, was held in Sochi, in the Russian Federation, in October 2019.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport by Vice President General Rtd Dr Constantino Chiwenga, other senior government officials and service chiefs.

