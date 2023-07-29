ZRP Warns Perpetrators of Violence

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned perpetrators of political violence before, during, and after elections that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

The warning comes after presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere’s supporters on Friday announced nationwide protests over a court judgement that barred the former cabinet minister from running for the presidency in this year’s elections.

Speaking to The Herald, Nyathi warned that the Police will not tolerate any form of violence that seeks to discredit the polls. He said:

The law is very clear. Anyone who incites people to engage in acts of violence will face the due consequences of the law.

We are not going to tolerate any form of political violence meant to discredit these important national processes.

We want the people of Zimbabwe to exercise their voting right in a peaceful and tranquil environment.

Police officers are going to arrest all perpetrators of violence regardless of their political affiliation.

Addressing the media in Harare on Friday, Jim Kunaka, one of the members leading Kasukuwere’s campaign, said they will go ahead with their planned protests even without Police approval. He said:

We are going to hand in our petition to the relevant authorities. Our knuckles are itching for a bare fight until the end. We are not afraid of anyone else. We are Zimbabweans and we are allowed to demonstrate. We are not going to fold our hands, expect us to act as politicians, something is coming on board we are going to mobilise our people. We will notify them if they don’t accept our notification. We will go ahead. We are ready for anything on our way, we cannot have a revolution without obstacles and challenges.

Justice Antonia Guvava of the Supreme Court, sitting with Justice Chinembiri Bhunu and Justice Felistas Chatukuta on Friday upheld the High Court’s decision to bar Kasukuwere from contesting in the upcoming elections.

