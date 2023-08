PSG Accuse Real Madrid Of Attempting To Steal Mbappe?

Spread the love

The Telegraph reports that PSG intends to inform FIFA of Real Madrid’s allegedly unlawful tapping of Kylian Mbappe.

There have been rumours that Mbappe and Real Madrid already have a contract in place.

Such agreements are prohibited by FIFA since they call for approaching a player without first seeking the consent of his existing employers.-Football World

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...