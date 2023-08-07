Anti Riot Police Details Assault Glenview Residents

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) deployed anti- riot police to Glen Norah where they indiscriminately assaulted residents of Tanaka during the night. This action followed the tragic murder of Tinashe Chitsunge, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), by suspected ZANU PF supporters.

Tanaka primarily consists of ZANU PF supporters who were allocated residential stands by the ruling party. In the aftermath of the incident, some individuals sought temporary refuge with their relatives. Notably, police patrols were observed in the area as early as 8 am, indicating an intensified presence.

According to sources, riot police, locally known as the ‘black boots’ arrived on Wednesday night and proceeded to assault individuals. One source mentioned being fortunate not to have been among those attacked and stated their decision to stay with their aunt until the situation calms down. The source told New Zimbabwe:

The black boots came yesterday (Wednesday) at night and went about beating up people. We were fortunate not to have been part of those beaten. I have since decided to go to my aunt’s house for a few days until the situation here subsides.

Residents expressed fear in commenting on the matter. Police on Friday reported that ten suspects had been arrested in connection with Chitsunge’s murder. Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe later claimed 12 had been arrested. He said:

My ministry deeply regrets the loss of life which occurred and passes its condolences to the family of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since arrested 12 suspects in connection with this sad incident.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa condemned the brutal killing and called on the police to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice is served. Amnesty International, an international human rights organisation, also strongly condemned the violent murder of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge.

Eyewitnesses reported that Chitsunge was brutally assaulted by suspected Zanu-PF supporters while heading to a rally at Tanaka grounds. Although the rally had police authorisation, some Zanu-PF supporters disregarded the authorities and took control of the location. CCC engaged the police to displace the Zanu-PF crowds but was overwhelmed, leading to the ruling party supporters viciously attacking Chitsunge.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...