Prevail International Moves To Empower Locals In Presidential Borehole Scheme

Prevail International, a leading company specializing in water drilling and infrastructure development, has announced its commitment to prioritize local employment in the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

Prevail International is contracted by Zimbabwe Water Authority (ZINWA).

Prevail International chairperson Tempter Tungwarara, a seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist, emphasized the importance of empowering local communities through job creation and skills development.

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, initiated by the government, aims to address the water scarcity challenges faced by many communities across the country. Prevail International’s involvement in the scheme is a testament to their commitment to social responsibility and their expertise in water infrastructure development.

Tungwarara expressed his excitement about the new consignment that recently arrived, which includes state-of-the-art drilling equipment and machinery. This development will significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the drilling program, ensuring that more communities have access to clean water.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Zimbabwean has access to safe and clean water,” Tungwarara stated. “By prioritizing local employment, we not only contribute to the economic growth of our nation but also empower individuals to become self-reliant.”

Prevail International believes in the potential of the local workforce and aims to create sustainable employment opportunities through the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme. By employing locals, the company not only contributes to the overall development of Zimbabwe but also ensures that the benefits of the project directly impact the communities it serves.

The company’s team of skilled technicians and engineers will work closely with local communities to ensure the successful completion of each borehole. Prevail International’s commitment to employing locals ensures that the expertise and knowledge gained from the project remain within the country, fostering long-term growth and self-sufficiency.

Tungwarara said that access to clean water is crucial for meaningful development and called upon stakeholders to collaborate in this noble cause.

“With our collective efforts, we can make a significant difference in the lives of Zimbabweans and contribute to the growth of our nation,” Tungwarara said.

Prevail International’s commitment to employing locals and their dedication to providing clean water to communities through the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme is set to make a lasting impact on the lives of many Zimbabweans. By prioritizing local employment, the company not only addresses the water crisis but also contributes to the economic empowerment and development of Zimbabwe as a whole.

