President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Tinashe Chitsunge

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has condemned the brutal murder of change champion Tinashe Chitsunge.

Chitsunge was murdered by suspected Zanu PF supporters last week in Harare.

Below is President Chamisa’s statement:

I’m so saddened by the politically motivated cold blooded murder of a gallant Change Champion, Citizen Tinashe Chitsunge.

No life should be lost on account of politics. No party or politician is worthy killing for.

My heartfelt condolences to Tinashe Chitsunge’s family and the Citizens family as a whole…

MHSRIP. Peace to all the citizens! Police do your job!

