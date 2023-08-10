Reckless Murape Reveals DeMbare Salary

Dynamos assistant coach Murape Murape revealed the salary he was receiving at the Glamour boys, in a childish manner Late nite soccer news can reveal. Posting on his page Monya said ” at Real Betis academy i was receiving 300 dollars whilst @ Dynamos was receiving 600 dollars.

Murape Murape who is rated as the fifth best legend at Dynamos , behind Moses Chunga, Memory Mucherahohwa the late George Shaya , and Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa was sacked for indiscpline yesterday.

Monya was the second assistant coach of Dynamos , the head being little known Herbert Maruwa .

They took the reigns at the Glamour boys early this year , but Murape Murape was warned by his followers not to accept the job but him being arrogant didnt listen , now he is jobless.

Meanwhile Dynamos are now looking for another coach , after it emerged that the executive were now afraid to give Norman Mapeza the job because of his bad relationship with Dynamos fans

