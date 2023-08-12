Ezekiel Guti Body Missing At Burial Site

As if the scramble for his remains for magic powers (which he audibly directed) has already started, the late Ezekiel Guti’s body is nowhere near its announced burial site.

Emmerson Mnangagwa chuckles after getting the nod to get Ezekiel Guti's corpse before the late's church members get a piece of it for rituals, as taught/practiced. | ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE FOR CONTEXT. pic.twitter.com/gv8qlDxgui — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2023

By Dorrothy Moyo | In an unexpected turn of events, the planned twin burial of national heroes, Brigadier-General (Retired) Milton Siziba and Ambassador Johannes Tomana, has been overshadowed by the absence of the disgraced late preacher Ezekiel Guti. The Guti family, who initially celebrated the announcement that Ezekiel Guti would be buried at the National Heroes Acre, have now taken his remains to Bindura, evading questions about the sudden change.

Journalists have unearthed records revealing that Ezekiel Guti had illicitly benefited from funds allocated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for the disadvantaged. This revelation has led to public outrage and has seemingly forced the family to discreetly move his body away from the capital city, Harare.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage confirmed the dual burial for Brig-Gen Siziba and Ambassador Tomana, set to take place on Monday, August 14, 2023.

ED Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the event, with several high-ranking government officials and diplomats in attendance.

Brig-Gen Siziba, a former Zipra cadre, had risen to the rank of Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army. Ambassador Tomana, a lawyer by profession, had served in various capacities within the legal and diplomatic realms. However, these remarkable careers have been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Ezekiel Guti’s exclusion from the Heroes Acre.

As the nation prepares to commemorate Heroes Day, the unexpected twists in these heroes’ burials have left many questioning the decisions and motivations behind these developments. The absence of Ezekiel Guti’s name from the list of national heroes signifies a significant shift in public sentiment, raising concerns about integrity and accountability.

