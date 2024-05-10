Nurse Fatally Attacked at Her Doorstep

In a harrowing incident that has shaken the community of Buhera, a nurse was fatally stabbed right at her doorstep on the evening of April 28. Ivy Mangwanya, a 40-year-old nurse who was employed at Nerutanga Clinic, became the victim of a brutal attack that has left the local residents in shock and mourning.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, confirmed to the Manica Post the details of this tragic event. According to Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, Ms. Mangwanya had just returned from a trip to Masvingo when she was accosted by an unknown assailant who attacked her with a sharp object, targeting her throat.

The perpetrator then robbed her of a Vodacom cellphone along with a bag filled with various articles of clothing before fleeing the scene, leaving Ms. Mangwanya to tragically bleed to death. “The suspect snatched a Vodacom cellphone and a bag containing various clothes and vanished from the scene, leaving the victim to bleed to death,” Chinyoka described, highlighting the brutal nature of the attack.

In a minor yet poignant discovery, a bag suspected to be Ms. Mangwanya’s was later found with some clothes still inside it, suggesting a hurried discard by the assailant. This clue has sparked a manhunt as the local law enforcement, led by Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, intensifies efforts to capture the criminal responsible for this heinous crime.

The deceased’s body was promptly transported to Murambinda Mission Hospital where a post-mortem examination was conducted to further investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

The police have issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone with information related to the attack or the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward. “The suspect is still at large, and we are appealing to the public with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the unknown suspect to report to any nearest police station,” stated Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

This incident has cast a shadow over the community, especially among healthcare professionals who often travel long distances to serve in rural clinics. The tragic loss of Ms. Mangwanya not only highlights the dangers they face but also the need for increased security measures in remote areas.

As the investigation continues, the community remains hopeful that justice will be served for Ivy Mangwanya, whose life was cut tragically short in such a brutal and senseless manner.

