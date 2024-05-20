We Have Nothing To With Iran’s President Death : Israel

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a tragic helicopter crash near the border with Azerbaijan, sparking a wave of international reactions.

An Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on conditions of anonymity, emphasized that Israel had no involvement in the incident.

This statement comes amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions, with Israel having conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria, and Iran in recent months.

In April, President Raisi had authorized a direct attack on Israel, citing retaliation against an Israeli strike in Damascus that resulted in the deaths of key figures within Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The incident marked a significant escalation between the two nations.

Reacting to the news of Raisi’s death, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described him as a “true, reliable friend” of Russia, praising his contributions to the Russia-Iran partnership. “Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable,” Lavrov stated. Russia extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel expressed deep condolences, highlighting the EU’s solidarity in this time of loss. “Our thoughts go to the families,” Michel added, reflecting the shared sentiment of grief and condolence.

Controversially, Dutch politician Geert Wilders voiced a starkly different perspective on social media, expressing hope for a secular future for Iran devoid of what he described as an “oppressive and barbaric Islamic mullah regime.”

In contrast, Hamas issued a statement acknowledging the support of Raisi and his administration in their struggle against Israel, underlining the significant role Iran played under his leadership in supporting Palestinian causes.

The UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended condolences, declaring solidarity with Iran during this challenging time, a sentiment echoed by various international leaders and organizations as they respond to the sudden demise of one of the region’s pivotal figures.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...