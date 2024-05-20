Nelson Chamisa Responds To Criticism

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has addressed growing scepticism

about his credentials.

In a statement over the weekend, Chamisa emphasized his dedication and values, saying:

“AUTHENTIC, GENUINE & PRINCIPLED… One thing for certain is; I have this absolute love for our beautiful country. I LOVE GOD. I LOVE ZIMBABWE and its wonderful people. I’m principled. I’m tolerant. I’m a peace builder. I’m a nation builder. I’m a transformer.

I’m a servant. I serve. I’m a firm believer in real change. I’m a patriot. I’m not about titles, positions or trinkets. This is who I am.

THANK YOU ZIMBABWE for standing with me. I will NEVER disappoint you. This is my commitment!! God bless you abundantly. #OnePeople”

Chamisa’s statement comes in response to increasing criticism and aims to reaffirm his commitment to Zimbabwe and its citizens.

