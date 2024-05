Shock As Masvingo Opposition Activist Arrested For Disrupting PVO Bill Hearing

By A Correspondent| Opposition activist, Struggle Nyahunda has been arrested by Police in Masvingo and charged for disrupting a PVO Bill hearing last week, suprisingly ruling Zanu PF youths who were on the fore front have not been arrested as well.

More to follow…..

