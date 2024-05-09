Mutsvangwa Explodes Over Son’s Arrest

By A Correspondent |ZimEye

Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has spoken out vehemently against what she perceives as a targeted attack on her family following the recent arrest of her son, Neville, for alleged involvement in illegal foreign currency trading.

The arrest, which occurred yesterday, has ignited controversy, with Mutsvangwa asserting that her son is innocent and suggesting that there may be ulterior motives behind the timing of the arrest while she was away.

In a leaked audio clip circulating on social media, Mutsvangwa can be heard expressing her belief that the arrest is politically motivated, insinuating that individuals within the system are deliberately targeting her family.

She maintains her son’s innocence, stating, “It’s definitely political victimisation because my son doesn’t trade in foreign currency, doesn’t trade in ZiG.”

However, despite Mutsvangwa’s defense of her son, reports suggest that Neville Mutsvangwa is known to engage in foreign currency trading, particularly in exchanging US dollars for South African Rands through Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) transactions.

The incident underscores the intersection of politics and personal affairs within Zimbabwe, with accusations of political targeting adding fuel to an already contentious situation.

As the controversy unfolds, questions remain regarding the motivations behind Neville Mutsvangwa’s arrest and the broader implications for the Mutsvangwa family within the political landscape of Zimbabwe.

