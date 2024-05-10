“ANC Getting Coached By ZANU To Rig SA Elections?”

Johannesburg – Mmusi Maimane, the leader of Build One SA (Bosa), expressed grave concerns regarding the relationship between South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) and Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF. His comments follow a revelation by ANC representative Nomvula Mokonyane during an SABC interview, where she confirmed that the ANC had invited Zanu-PF to campaign on their behalf, underscoring a deep-seated “fraternal relationship” between the two parties.

Mokonyane highlighted the mutual benefits of this partnership, stating, “They will learn from us as we have learnt from them, and they would also be part of the observer missions invited by the ANC.” She elaborated on the importance of liberation movements drawing lessons from each other, particularly in navigating the agenda of “regime change.”

However, Maimane criticized the ANC’s decision to engage with Zanu-PF, arguing that the only lessons to be learned from Zimbabwe’s ruling party involve electoral manipulation and suppression of democratic freedoms. “My worry is that they will teach [the ANC] how to censor media, rig elections, and threaten the opposition,” Maimane stated, indicating that such influences could jeopardize South Africa’s democratic integrity.

The Build One SA leader described the ANC-Zanu-PF relationship as “disturbing,” especially given the ANC’s history of quiet diplomacy towards Zimbabwe, which he believes has failed the Zimbabwean people. “If Zanu-PF continues to have influence on the ANC, we will no longer have free and fair elections,” Maimane added, suggesting that such influences could extend to corrupt campaign financing.

Reflecting on the broader implications of Zimbabwean politics on South Africa, Maimane blamed the enduring regional instability and migration issues on flawed electoral practices in Zimbabwe, which he traced back to the controversial aftermath of the 2007 elections.

As tensions mount with the upcoming elections, the scrutiny of the ANC’s affiliations with historically controversial parties like Zanu-PF suggests a critical juncture for both South African democracy and regional stability in Southern Africa.

