By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | The pursuit of obtaining someone’s phone number transcends the simple act of making a call—it opens doors to potential fortunes and privileged circles, especially when that number belongs to someone as prominent as Wicknell Chivayo. Known for his controversial business dealings and flamboyant lifestyle, Chivayo has captured the imagination of many young Zimbabweans who see him as a gateway to a life of luxury.

This surge in interest is evidenced by the myriad requests flooding our inbox, with individuals desperate to gain a direct line to Chivayo, who was the closest confidant of the late Genius Kadungure, famously known as Ginimbi. Despite his past business failings, such as the notorious Gwanda solar project debacle in 2015, Chivayo remains a figure of significant intrigue due to his extravagant displays of wealth and his promises of providing lavish lifestyles to others.

His best friend, Ginimbi himself was a master at crafting an image of opulence and success. Known for his lavish parties and fleet of luxury cars, he became a symbol of the high life in Zimbabwe. In one of his most famous video tours, Ginimbi would flaunt his possessions with a casual grandeur. “This is my house, but it is one of my houses. I live in 3 countries,” he would declare, as the camera panned across his expensive vehicles. “So I know you guys cars excite you? I’ve got a lot of the cars and some of the cars they are in South Africa. Because I’m a resident of South Africa. Some of the cars are in Botswana. I’ve got a house in Botswana and businesses in Botswana as well.”

Each vehicle had a story. The Mercedes ML 63, untouched by him and designated for security, the Range Rover SVR in gleaming white, the Rolls Royce Ghost he dubbed the finest in Zimbabwe, not to mention the Bentley Bentayga he affectionately called Bhuru, and the Rolls Royce Wraith reserved for special town functions. “This Range Rover, if you are at the back, you feel like you’re in First Class. What it does at the back, it’s amazing,” Ginimbi boasted, highlighting not just the car’s features but the lifestyle it represented.

Yet, the glittering world Ginimbi showcased came with its dark twists. His untimely death in a fiery car crash that also killed several others, including his girlfriend Moana Amuli and guests from Malawi and Mozambique, was a stark reminder of the potential perils that can accompany such a fast-paced, high-stakes life. This tragic incident highlighted the impermanence and vulnerability hidden beneath the veneer of wealth and excess.

Despite these risks, or perhaps because of the intrigue they add to his legend, the allure of Chivayo’s world remains undiminished. ZimEye has engaged with numerous youths who see Chivayo not just as a wealthy individual but as a mentor who could potentially usher them into a similarly glamorous existence. Just two days ago, a hopeful caller shared his belief that Chivayo could help empower him through his alleged fuel business in Lesotho, illustrating the ongoing hope that connection to Chivayo could be transformative.

The continuous inquiries into Chivayo’s contact details reveal a broader societal fascination with wealth and the lengths to which individuals will go to secure a piece of it. In a country facing economic challenges, the dream of a luxurious, secure life can be overwhelmingly seductive.

Wicknell Chivayo Given 24Hrs To Disclose His Lesotho Trucks Are Not As Fake As Hopewell @daddyhope Chin'ono's GBP50,000 1996 British Dealership. He Is Challenged To A LIVE Video Near One or Two Of The Fuel Trucks — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 12, 2024

In our findings, Wicknell and @daddyhope are the same gang just playing cat and mouse promoting each other. Traces of all money must be disclosed: the same way Hopewell Chin’ono is still to disclose the British dealership or bank he says gave him a sportscar credit of £50,000 in… https://t.co/IlOChKIxGr — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 12, 2024

As this narrative unfolds, one must ponder: what is it about Chivayo and his late friend that captivates so many? Is it the sheer spectacle of their wealth, the promised escape from daily struggles, or the human desire to be part of something grand, even if it skirts the edges of danger?

