Marry Mubaiwa Trial-Allegations of Attempted Murder on VP Chiwenga

In a shocking turn of events, the fifth witness in the trial of Marry Mubaiwa has made staggering allegations, claiming that she pressured medical professionals to administer dangerous drugs to her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to kill Chiwenga by tampering with his medical care while he was on life support in a South African hospital.

South African physician, Dr. Willi Leo Sieling, delivered riveting testimony in court yesterday, shedding light on the alleged attempts to harm Vice President Chiwenga. According to Dr. Sieling, Mubaiwa was displeased with the medical treatment Chiwenga was receiving and sought ways to exert control over the situation.

Dr. Sieling recounted two key incidents in his testimony. He revealed that in December 2018, he was summoned by Dr. John Mangwiro, the Health Deputy Minister, to attend to Chiwenga at a hotel in Pretoria. During this visit, Dr. Sieling engaged in discussions with both Mangwiro and Mubaiwa about potential medical interventions, including the possibility of seeing surgeons in Cape Town.

During this visit, Mubaiwa reportedly handed Dr. Sieling a sum of US$1,900, though the purpose of the money was unclear at the time. Dr. Sieling assumed it was a gift for his assistance.

The second significant incident occurred on June 23, 2019, when Dr. Mangwiro contacted Dr. Sieling once again, urgently requesting the admission of Chiwenga to a high care unit at NetCare Pretoria Hospital. Dr. Sieling complied with the request and made the necessary arrangements.

However, the situation took a dark twist when Dr. Sieling discovered that Chiwenga had been administered with dangerous drugs, Pethidine and Propofol, without proper authorization. The witness revealed that the urine samples collected indicated the presence of these drugs, and he could not trace the person responsible for administering them.

When Dr. Sieling shared this critical information with Chiwenga, a security personnel intervened, seemingly attempting to halt their conversation. This unexpected interference raised eyebrows and prompted questions about the circumstances surrounding Chiwenga’s treatment and security.

Presiding magistrate, Mr. Feresi Chakanyuka, adjourned the trial until August 28, giving ample time for further investigation and continued testimony. The explosive revelations from Dr. Sieling’s testimony have sent shockwaves through the courtroom, leaving many to ponder the intricacies of this perplexing case and the potential motives behind the alleged attempts on Vice President Chiwenga’s life.- state media

