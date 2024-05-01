LEAD President Workers Day Message

By Linda Tsungirirai Masarira| On this auspicious occasion of Workers’ Day, we agreed Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) extend our deepest appreciation to the diligent and dedicated workers of Zimbabwe whose unwavering commitment drives the wheels of progress in our society. As we gather in different places today to celebrate the contributions of workers across various sectors, it is paramount to reflect upon the overarching theme of ensuring safety and health at work in a world marked by rapid climate change and evolving environmental challenges.

The changing climate poses significant threats to workers’ well-being, as extreme weather events, rising temperatures, and environmental degradation increasingly impact workplaces. It is essential for employers, policymakers, and society as a whole to prioritize the safety and health of workers, implementing measures that safeguard their physical and mental well-being in the face of these new challenges.

Moreover, we cannot turn a blind eye to the oppressive practices that persist in certain industries, notably in mining operations conducted by some foreign entities like the Chinese. The exploitation of workers, disregard for safety regulations, and environmental degradation associated with such operations are deplorable and demand immediate condemnation. Every worker deserves to toil in an environment that respects their rights, ensures their safety, and upholds their dignity.

As we commemorate Workers’ Day under the banner of ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, let us reaffirm our commitment to advocating for the rights of all workers, promoting sustainable and equitable workplaces, and denouncing exploitative practices that undermine the well-being of the workforce. Together, let us strive to create a future where every worker in Zimbabwe is empowered, protected, and valued, contributing to a society that thrives on principles of justice, fairness, and solidarity.

It is not yet uhuru for the workers in Zimbabwe! Happy Workers Day dear worker!

