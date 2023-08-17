Soldier Nabbed For Pedestrian Robbery

By A Correspondent- In a startling incident that has sent shockwaves through Plumtree, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, Arnold Nyoni (29), stands accused of a daring robbery. The brazen act unfolded in the early hours of August 4, when Nyoni allegedly targeted an unsuspecting pedestrian, Alphonse Nkomo (35), walking along a quiet footpath.

According to the prosecution led by Arnold Mudekunye, the incident occurred on August 4 at approximately 4 am when Nyoni allegedly attacked Alphonse Nkomo (35). Despite Nkomo’s attempt to resist, Nyoni overpowered him and stole his wallet, which contained US$90.

Upon learning that the perpetrator was a soldier stationed at the 1.3 infantry battalion in Plumtree, Nyoni was identified by Nkomo when he visited the army base. Subsequently, Nkomo filed a police report, leading to Nyoni’s subsequent arrest.

