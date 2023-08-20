Zanu PF Bribes Voters With Freebies

Spread the love

Sitting around a fire at a funeral at Machinya Village in Gutu Central, an old man from Gokwe said the plushiest campaign in Zim history was by Abel Muzorewa in 1980. He used helicopters, dropped food, clothes and other nice things from the air. At his final rally in Harare supporters could for three days not finish food provided. History repeats itself. Zanu PF’s 2023 campaign matches that; the party is using 500 trendy cars, far bigger than the fleet of the Ministries of Educ, Health, Police, Agric put together. Fast foods are distributed at rallies, millions of tshirts and caps were printed freebies are available & bribes are being paid! Muzorewa got 3 votes. Zanu PF with no resources won resoundingly with 57.

Sitting around a fire at a funeral at Machinya Village in Gutu Central, an old man from Gokwe said the plushiest campaign in Zim history was by Abel Muzorewa in 1980. pic.twitter.com/gnaP5Ic2Ya — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) August 18, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...