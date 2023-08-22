Chiwenga’s Disturbing Remarks Before Polls

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary, General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has urged Zimbabweans to defend the nation’s independence and sovereignty through the ballot on Wednesday.

General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga was in his home province of Mashonaland East this Sunday as part of the ruling party’s election campaign programme ahead of Wednesday’s general elections.

Dr Chiwenga held two rallies at Wedza Centre and at Sadza Growth Point which falls under Chikomba Rural District Council.

He said the two districts of Wedza and Chikomba are key to the country’s history as they gave birth to some of the country’s heroes including the late General Solomon Mujuru and the late Air Chief Marshal Perence Shiri.

“This is the province of the late General Rex Nhongo and Air Chief Marshal Perence Shiri. 23 years ago, you led the land reform programme, I am confident you won’t betray the revolution in which you have a big legacy,” said Dr Chiwenga.

The ZANU PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership also rallied the electorate to give President Emmerson Mnangagwa another mandate and is confident the party will win all 23 constituencies in the province.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Senator Aplonia Munzverengwi said, “We want to win all the seats in the province since we are the party stronghold.”

“Development done here is a clear testimony of the work done by the Second Republic which is benefitting our people,” said ZANU PF Mashonaland East Chairperson, Daniel Garwe.

Party supporters from the two districts had time to reflect on the Second Republic’s development projects that have transformed their lives.

“We have dams and roads which have been constructed, and we are benefitting a lot from them,” said a ZANU PF supporter.

“In Wedza we have our road which is nearing completion while clinics have also been opened,” said another supporter.

ZANU PF will be represented by Tino Machakaire in Wedza South, while Honourable Felix Mhona will contest in Chikomba East constituency.

