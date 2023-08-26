Police Contradict Selves On Violence, Peace

By Farai D Hove | Startling revelations have surfaced, pointing to a stark disconnect between the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s official statements and the ground reality. The police force has been accused of disseminating misinformation about the country’s peaceful state while allegations emerge that they have allowe the unleashing of FAZ agents and military deployments to sow chaos on behalf of the ruling party, ZANU PF. These claims, openly boasted by both the police force and ZANU PF leadership, span a period leading up to August 25, 2023.

SADC observers have reportedly witnessed election-related violence perpetrated by FAZ terrorists across Zimbabwe during polling. A pattern of deploying and glorifying violence has persisted since December 1, 2017, running into the 23rd August 2023.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, ZANU PF’s spokesperson, declared the military’s intended role in altering election outcomes to surpass ZANU PF’s 1980 independence margin. A significant connection emerges between Mutsvangwa’s statements and Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s 21 August 2024 declaration of security service deployment to counter post-election violence planners. Notably, the entities inciting mayhem are purportedly linked to the ruling party, rather than the opposition.

A puzzling incident on August 2, 2018, saw President Constantino Chiwenga initially attributing civilian harm to “Chamisa’s hooligans,” only to later modify the narrative to suggest teargas canisters were responsible for bullet-like effects.

Recent developments compound the confusion, as the police accused citizens merely reading polling station numbers of inciting violence. Simultaneously, the police refuted claims of impending curfews and disturbances circulating on social media. In response, stern warnings were issued to those propagating falsehoods aimed at triggering panic, promising legal repercussions.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, released a statement assuring the public of a peaceful security situation. Nyathi outlined the police’s active presence, including motorized and foot patrols in various districts, emphasizing the safety of citizens and visitors. Dismissing reports of disturbances or curfews, Nyathi denounced false claims of roadblocks in Harare. The police’s ongoing deployments are intended to persist during the post-election period and beyond, underscoring their commitment to maintaining order.

In light of these revelations, concerns about the veracity of official communications and the true state of affairs in Zimbabwe have come to the forefront, raising questions about the role of the police force and the underlying political dynamics.

