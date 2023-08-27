ZimEye
🚨ALERT: We have received a report that our change champion, Nelson Mukwenha, has been abducted from his house in Highfields by suspected state agents. He was targeted for attending a press conference we held yesterday. We have mobilized our team to search for him and also… pic.twitter.com/reUIpmb638— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) August 27, 2023
