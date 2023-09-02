Latest Football Transfer News

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of German international striker Niclas Fullkrug from Werder Bremen.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has hinted the club could sell Alex Iwobi and Tom Cannon on Transfer Deadline Day to fund other last-minute deals.

Luton have announced the signing of Manchester United defender Teden Mengi for an undisclosed fee.

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the €40m (£34.2m) signing of Lyon forward Bradley Barcola.

Former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has completed a move to French side Lorient. The midfielder was a free agent after his contract at Stamford Bridge expired.

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are willing to offer a record Premier League fee of £150m to Liverpool for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31. Telegraph

