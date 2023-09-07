ZimEye
MALEMA: They do this out of desperation, and part of their strategy most recently, is to invoke Apartheid as a reason for their three decades of failure to change the lives of black people in South Africa#RegisterToVoteEFF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 7, 2023
MALEMA: The very same ruling party, that has African in its name, has adopted as an elections strategy that it will attribute its failures to African people, and it does so to take advantage of our people and distract them from the fact that they have failed#RegisterToVoteEFF
