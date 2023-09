JUST IN- MOHADI BOUNCES BACK AS VP

VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa and VP Mohadi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Vice Presidents retired army general Constantino Chiwenga and colonel retired Kembo Mohadi today at State.

The two took their Oath of Office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

We publish below reactions from netizens to the development:

This is sad. I don’t think @ZANUPF_Official @edmnangagwa cares or knows what the citizens really want. A man with a horrible sexual past that led him to resign bounces back as the VP of a whole country? This country is not normal. Chiwenga has his own scandal with Mary,… pic.twitter.com/e5FTO9URkW — Citizen Dhehwa🇿🇼 (@tinomabwe) September 8, 2023 https://twitter.com/tinomabwe/status/1700049892910272751?s=20

It’s a whole circus — Citizen Dhehwa🇿🇼 (@tinomabwe) September 8, 2023 https://twitter.com/marapira_farai/status/1700042203345588640?s=20

Cdes CGDN Chiwenga and KCD Mohadi embrace each other after their swearing in as Zimbabwe's Vice Presidents at State House today. ZANUPF is a party of brotherhood, peace, loyalty and love. pic.twitter.com/X9mMyAisgc — Farai Dustee Marapira (@marapira_farai) September 8, 2023

I would have VPs that give confidence for the 2028 elections. Maybe he will sort that out in the party soon : Mthuli, Valerioo, Guvheya, Oppa ?? — Tengenenge (@Tengenenge1) September 8, 2023

So he resigned after a sex scandal only to be reappointed back 🤔 this is shameful thats why this is a forced thing on the people of Zimbabwe. Its sad — Tatenda (@tatenda101983) September 8, 2023

Ma c10 complained that someone was abusing their wifes, so what has changed now? — ELLIOT CHAVUNDURA (@EChavundura) September 8, 2023

