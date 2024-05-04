NEWS REVIEW: ZiG’s Real Inventor Interviewed

ZimEye
As long as we don't value our gold that we are chucking out to the UAE, we don't value our human capital to entrust them with leadership or the administration of the natural resource and government, no currency will ever grow in Zimbabwe https://t.co/6YnDHli4yi
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 3, 2024
