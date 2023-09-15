CCC Deputy Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba Re-Arrested

By A Correspondent| In a shocking turn of events, Gift Ostallos Siziba, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), was re-arrested by Law and Order just ahead of his scheduled court appearance this morning.

Fadzai Mahere, CCC legislator for Mt Pleasant, made the announcement on Twitter saying, “Just received a report that Hon Ostallos Siziba has been again arrested by Law and Order ahead of his scheduled appearance this morning.”

According to CCC, Siziba was slapped with two more charges including posting his picture on Twitter with the caption “we fear fokol” .

“Singing in the house of a FAZ double candidate”

“Tearing down election posters” said CCC

More to follow…

