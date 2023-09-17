Susan Mutami’s Boyfriend Lands Ministerial Post

Spread the love

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed three more Deputy Ministers, one of them, Polite Kambamura, the ex-boyfriend to the Austrian-based health worker Susan Mutami.

The three will serve in the Mines and Mining Development, Homes Affairs and Cultural Heritage, and Industry and Commerce portfolios.

In a statement, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said Polite Kambamura (Susan Mutami’s ex-boyfriend), who was recently elected Member of Parliament for Sanyati, would serve as Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development. Nyanga North National Assembly representative Chido Sanyatwe has been appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, while Chiredzi North legislator Roy Bhila is the new Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere recently indicated that the new Cabinet was geared to drive development.

“The appointments were based on merit, our development trajectory and the magnitude of the challenges we are facing as a nation,” he said.

-Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...