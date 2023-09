Kaitano Tembo Shines

Spread the love

Kaitano Tembo has won his first league match with Richards Bay after beating Swallows 1-0.

The KZN-based side, who appointed the Zimbabwean gaffer at the start of the season, failed to pick a victory in their first five games of the season.

They only managed two draws which saw them gaining a mere two points out of possible 15.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...