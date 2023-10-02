Alen Ketani- The Voice of Hope and Inspiration for Zimbabwe

By Own Correspondent– Alen Ketani Mushana is an adept poet and gospel artist whose music educates, encourages and motivates listeners.

Inspired by Pastor Aaron Rusukira, Mushana’s songs are emotionally expressive and energizing with his latest offering relating to real life situations. He decided to follow the respected and influential preacher’s example and write songs in a sermon-like style using thrilling language full of significance, nostalgia and astonishment. He constantly and endlessly draws from Rusukira’s wisdom and has produced many powerful albums so far.

Mushana is an unsung hero, for he uses his music to preach to the world through his touching songs. He addresses the challenges and joys of life, comforting the sorrowful and inspiring the hopeful. He speaks the truth with courage and grace, following the footsteps of his mentor Rusukira. His songs are not only melodious and catchy, but also meaningful and relevant.

In this article, I will take a closer look at some of his songs, such as Tongai Mambo Guramatunhu, Ndaiva Ndafa, Memo, and Kwaisava Kuda Kwavo and explore their themes, messages and lessons.

The horror and the tragedy of incest.

The song Tongai Tione Mambo Guramatunhu is about a woman who found out that her husband and her daughter were having a sexual relationship. She was devastated and heartbroken by this discovery. She decided to seek justice from the Chief of the village, hoping to expose and punish this evil act.

The woman could not bear to see this abomination. She caught them in the act one day, and her world crumbled. She fell to her knees, crying and screaming. She could not believe the depths of this sin, and how it corrupted her family and the society.

However, her daughter and her husband did not feel any shame or remorse for their incestuous affair. They openly displayed their twisted love, and even taunted the mother to accept their fate. They claimed that they were happy and in love, and that nothing could separate them.

Incest has a negative impact on society, as it spreads moral decadence and tears families apart. Incest leaves a stain on the fabric of humanity, and it causes pain and despair to those who suffer from it.

Mushana’s tale invites us to reflect on the issue of incest, and how it affects the lives of those involved and those around them. It urges us to strive for purity and integrity in our relationships, and to pray for healing and restoration for those who live in fear and trauma.

Promiscuity in the Church

The song Ndaiva Ndafa, meaning I almost died, is a tale of peril, of a pastor’s wicked ways. The Pastor would seduce the married, with his honeyed words, and broke their vows, and left them hurt.

When confronted by a brave congregant for his evil deeds, the Pastor planned to kill him with a poisoned food. He sent a female usher with poisoned food to the man who rebuked him as a gift from him, and the man ate it unaware of the venom within.

He felt a surge of pain, in his stomach and skin. As he was suffering from poison, he heard the rumors of the sins pinned. Some said it was AIDS, some said it was a curse, but only his wife stood by him and nursed.

The man thought it was the end, as death came to descend, but a miracle happened, in the form of milk which he was given by a friend’s wife. It saved his life from the poison’s ilk. But the pain lingered, and the scars remained.

This song is a warning, to all who listen, to be careful of some pastors, for their motives are hidden. Stand firm in your faith, seek the truth from God. And remember, not all shepherds, have love in their hearts. Pastors abuse, with their power unrestrained. They neglect their duty, as the flock’s guides. They prey on the needy, with their selfish drives.

Child Neglect

This is a touching story that was inspired by a song called Uripiko Memo. Where are you Memo?

The song is a story about a woman who was left to take care of her daughter’s children, after her daughter Memo abandoned them and went to South Africa. The woman is old and poor, and she has a hard time providing for the children, who are naughty but innocent. She loves them dearly, and she tries to give them a good life.

The mother often calls out to her daughter, in a low and sad voice, asking her where she is and why she has abandoned her children. She pleads with her to remember her children, who are suffering and missing her. She wants her to come back and take responsibility for them, and to show them some love and care.

But Memo does not care about her mother or her children. She enjoys her life in a foreign land, where she has fun and freedom. She does not bother to communicate with her family, or to send them any money or support. She forgot about her duties and obligations, and leaves her mother to fight a lonely and hopeless battle.

The children are like street kids, who wandered around without any guidance or protection. They have no one to provide for them, or to give them a sense of belonging. They go to a school without uniform. They live in a world of shame and misery.

One day, a terrible thing happened to Memo’s daughter, who was only nine years old. She was raped by the son of the Chief of the village, who is a cruel and powerful man. He violated her innocence, and left her traumatized and hurt.

But her grandmother could not report the crime, because she feared the consequences. If she speaks out, she will be chased away from the village, and lose the little she has. She is trapped between a rock and a hard place, and she does not know what to do.

This song is a reflection of the reality of many mothers and children in Zimbabwe, who face the challenges of poverty, neglect, and abuse. It is a reminder of the importance of being responsible and loving to those we bring into this world, and to protect them from the evils of this world. It is a call for justice and healing, for those who suffer and endure.

‘It was not her will’

Another touching story that was inspired by a song called Kwaisava kuda kwavo. This song is a story about a family that was broken by poverty, disease, and neglect. The children lost their mother to HIV/AIDS, after she resorted to sex work to provide for them. Their father had abandoned them long ago, and their relatives did not care about them. They had to fend for themselves, and face many hardships and dangers.

The children remembered their mother, who loved them dearly, and tried to give them a good life. She was a hardworking and caring woman, who did not want to engage in sex work, but had no other choice. She was forced by the circumstances, and she sacrificed her well-being for her children. She hoped that they would have a better future, and that they would not suffer like her.

But her hope was shattered, when she contracted HIV/AIDS, a deadly disease that has no cure. She became weak and sick, and she knew that she was going to die. She did not tell her children, because she did not want to scare them. She tried to hide her pain, and to smile for them. But one day, she passed away, leaving them alone and orphaned.

The children were devastated by their mother’s death, and they felt lost and hopeless. They had no one to look after them, or to love them. Their relatives, who were supposed to help them, turned a blind eye, and ignored them. They only wanted to take their mother’s belongings, and to inherit her wealth. They did not care about the children, or their needs.

The children had to survive on their own, and they faced many challenges and struggles. They had no food, no clothes, no shelter, no education, no protection. They sometimes had to steal, to get something to eat. They did some piece jobs, to earn some money. They used every ounce of strength, to keep hope alive.

The story is a plea, from the children, to the fathers of the world. Fathers are being asked to be responsible, and to take care of their families. They should prevent the tragedy, and ensure, that no child suffers, with a broken heart.

Mushana is not only a singer, but also a preacher who uses his songs to convey the gospel and the moral values of Christianity. He has sung many songs that touch on various topics, such as repentance, faith, hope, love, forgiveness, and social justice.

Some of his songs are Ndichaiwana Mhinduro, Handina Kuziva, and Zvandakaona. His songs are aimed at teaching people about the importance of having a personal relationship with God and living according to His will.

Alen Ketani Mushana is more than just a singer. He is a voice of inspiration and an unsung hero in Zimbabwe. Through his songs, he comforts and calls people to repent and to come to God. He also addresses the social issues and challenges that many Zimbabweans face, such as incest, child neglect, poverty, and corruption.

His songs are not only entertaining, but also educational and motivational. He uses his talent and passion to serve God and his nation. He deserves to be recognized and appreciated for his contribution to the arts industry and the society at large

