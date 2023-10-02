Nevers Mumba Claims ZANU PF’s Ezekiel Guti Raised the Dead

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | In a 2023 revelation, Dr. Nevers Mumba, Head of the SADC Electoral Observer Mission to Zimbabwe, has made a startling claim regarding the late Zimbabwean church leader, Apostle Ezekiel Guti. Contradicting previous accounts, Mumba stated on his Facebook blog that Guti had the ability to raise people from the dead during his meetings, a claim that contradicts Guti’s own wife, Eunor Guti.

Eunor Guti had previously announced that her chief example of her husband’s healing power was her disabled son, who, unfortunately, was never healed during his lifetime and has since passed away (video – https://www.facebook.com/reel/946239249801337 )

In addition to these controversial statements, it has been revealed that Apostle Ezekiel Guti was a staunch supporter of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and allegedly benefited from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s mechanization scheme money, which was intended for the poor. Guti reportedly received over USD116,000 from the scheme and did not repay it.

The news of Apostle Ezekiel Guti’s passing at the age of 100 has sent shockwaves throughout the Pentecostal community. Dr. Nevers Mumba paid tribute to Guti, acknowledging his significant impact on the Pentecostal movement worldwide. Mumba noted that Guti was known for his remarkable ability to allegedly raise the dead in his meetings.

Mumba also shared a personal connection with Apostle Guti, recounting a meeting in 1996 when Guti encouraged him to enter the political arena, foreseeing that Mumba would be a trailblazer in the political world.

Apostle Ezekiel Guti’s legacy extends far beyond Zimbabwe, with his “church empire” reaching across the globe and Forward in Faith Churches established in numerous countries.

Dr. Nevers Mumba, along with his wife Florence and countless Zambians, expressed their heartfelt condolences to Mama Eunor Guti, the Guti family, and the members of Forward in Faith Ministries during this challenging time.

The passing of Apostle Ezekiel Guti marks the end of an era in the Pentecostal movement, leaving behind a legacy of controversy and devotion that will be remembered by many.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...