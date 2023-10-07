Violent Chipangano Leader Rejoins Zanu PF

By- One of the leaders of a Zanu PF vigilante grouping, Chipangano, Jim Kunaka has rejoined Zanu PF after spending years in the opposition, which he has now denounced as ideologically bankrupt.

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, told The Herald that Kunaka was welcome to rejoin, as “he is a product of the party”.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Thursday, Kunaka said he was back in ZANU PF as an ordinary card-carrying member. He said:

I was myopic and misled by anger and disgruntlement. I am a ZANU PF member to the core and no one can take it away from me. This is my decision and I am not influenced by anyone.

I am ready to work for the party as a messenger. I am ready to deliver. I am ready to work for the party to ensure Harare is back to ZANU PF.

The truth of the matter is that there is nothing there; opposition parties are full of failures.

Some of them have been MPs, but they have nothing to show for it. Why should I follow such blind people?

I said there was nothing that could stop me from returning home. This is my decision as a politician.

Kunaka, a former ZANU PF Harare Provincial Youth chairman, is mostly known for having led a violent youth group called Chipangano, which meted out violence on opposition party members in Harare.

In 2018, when he appeared before the Motlanthe Commission, Kunaka claimed that he had played a key role in violence meted out on MDC-T, especially during the 2008 elections.

He accused the army of killing people during the 1 August 2018 protests and urged the commission to consider ZANU-PF’s alleged history of violence.

