Garry Mapanzure’s Tragic Death, More Details Emerge

By-Contrary to initial reports of Garry Mapanzure’s passing, the talented musician initially survived the tragic accident that occurred on the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway in Masvingo.

The collision claimed the lives of two individuals and left Garry with critical injuries.

His nephew and a student at Great Zimbabwe University, Langton Madima, lost their lives in the accident.

Despite earlier rumours of his death, Garry Mapanzure continued to battle for recovery in the hospital.

His family expressed gratitude for the support and prayers, providing hope during a difficult time.

Unfortunately, Garry Mapanzure eventually succumbed to his injuries and passed away early on Friday, September 13, 2023.

This loss was a sad moment for Zimbabweans, adding to the dark week of accidents and leaving the nation in deep sorrow.

It serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety.

