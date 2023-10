Hillary Makaya Blames Ambulance Service For Garry Mapanzure Death

Gary Mapanzure’s close associate and socioaite Hillary Makaya has blamed Mars Zimbabwe for refusing to airlift the artist as the ambulance demanded US$2,900 upfront. Mapanzure was supposed to be airlifted from Masvingo to Harare for urgent medical care.

Makaya says Gary fought for 10 hours after the accident until he lost the battle.

