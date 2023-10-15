Bitter Mutsvangwa Attacks CCC

ZANU PF PRESS BRIEF BY NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON C. MUTSVANGWA

Live @ ZANU PF HQ

Director of Information and Publicity Cde Farai Marapira introduces the ZANU PF National Secretary for Information and Publicity and hands over the platform to Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Mutsvangwa

We won in a peaceful election and we are now focusing on governance. We are happy that we are getting more and more support. Legitimacy was decided by the electorate. We are dismayed by events of boycotting parliament. Events in Parliament have nothing to do with ZANU PF. Parliament is an arm of the state which is independent.

The events which caused a lot of mayhem in Parliament where CCC went out of parliament about letters of recall by a member of CCC. They have not disputed that he is a member of CCC. He informed the clerk of Parliament who in compliance with the constitution had to act accordingly. The letter came from a member who holds an office in the CCC.

CCC wants to shift blame on the clerk of Parliament, he is not the originator of the letter, he is just acting according to the letter. The CCC finds itself in a predicament. If you let lawlessness take hold of your party thinking that it will attack your enermies one day the lawlessness will affect your party. In CCC we have a party leader who ascended to power through a coup in Buhera. Because of his insecurity he can not call for a Congress he fears to have structures because he knows someone will take over. Rave donga watonga. One does not know who is doing what. His rivals are conspiring against him. This is an internal matter within CCC. It’s unlike us here we have structures. In ZANU PF no one just wakes up and writes a letter recalling people. We don’t demonstrate in the streets against our own errands we take then to the laws of this country.

Instead CCC should go to the courts to address their internal rebellion. They want to aportion the rebellion to the speaker or the President.

ZANU PF does not thrive on a divided opposition. We want opposition in Parliament we can not be seen to undermine the opposition that we want to compete against during elections. Who are we as ZANU PF to challenge what the people would have said. We want constructive debates in Parliament. Its not good for democy to have chaos but the chaos here is home grown. Chamisa accepted to the wapusa wapusa where anyone just do what they want. He said we want to disorganised ourselves in order to hide from the state. Now the strategy ambiguity is eating on him. He thought it will destroy ZANU PF but it is consuming him.

The chaos in CCC has been confirmed by its senior people, the likes of Biti and Chamisa and also their influential followers have also acknowledged that there is crisis within the CCC.

We want to urge the CCC to first address their house before attacking the speaker. This comes after CCC tried to a abuse SADC through sending Nevers Mumba who wanted to instruct heads of state on what to do about Zimbabwe elections. CCC sends their delegation to SADC the likes of Gladys Hlatshwayo and Jameson Timba. Chamisa wanted to bulldoze his way through elected heads of state on what to do. Who are you Chamisa to tell Heads of States on what to do. Chamisa is now trying to create local shenanigans in order to say there is a crisis in Zimbabwe. Chamisa is a dictator within CCC and wants the country to be run along the way he runs his Party. He is playing to the gallery of Western Capitals.

CCC wanted to announce their own results using equipment they received from EU. If the EU wants Chamisa to win they must have funded the urban centers of Harare where CCC runs inorder to make them winners.

Why doesn’t EU fund development of towns here if they want their CCC to win. All CCC gets from the EU is money for subversion. They want to fund them when they are at State House. The town’s are now affected by cholera in our cities run by the opposition. We expect the EU to Provide funding to their CCC to eradicate cholera. We are here to categorically state that we are not involved in the wapusa wapusa party. We are busy developing the country. Boycott but who was in Parliament today, the CCC was in Parliament despite their boycotting talk.

Parliament is not a place to chose what you want to take and not to take what you don’t want. Chamisa through his boycott talk is trying to buy back his way to parliament through a back door. This kind of behaviour is not proper for a man who aspires to lead Zimbabwe. He wants direct talks with President Mnangagwa which the President does not ordinarily have problems but he wants his engagement with the President to fight his internal wars with Biti and Welshman. The way he runs CCC is the way he wants to engage the President behind darkness. He wants to strike a deal with the President behind the back of his colleagues. The President says I can’t help you to deal with your internal squabbles.

Chamisa wants to draw our President into a similar scheme where there is a conspiracy with his other colleagues. He wants to strike a deal in the dark. The President is saying don’t abuse me to solve your problems come in the open. CCC should use their internal systems to deal with their problems. They should also be vigilant not to allow people not authorised to write letters. If the letters get to parliament they must go to courts rather than appealing to EU or SADC. We want to work well with EU. We appreciate the EU as an economic partner we would want to engage on all aspects including debt relief. If they want Chamisa to be President they should work now for 2028. They should begin now to send development funds to CCC run councils so that the electorate can vote for them.

The EU must send Party organisers to CCC so that we don’t have a wapusa wapusa party. It looks like organising theory is absent in the head of Chamisa. It is a donga watonga party. Surprisingly the CCC is full of lawyers. They should send lecturers to Chamisa or send him for two months in Europe for experience of all European parties. He needs Party building course 101 to make him vigilant against illegal letters to parliament to deal with internal rebellion. We are revolutionary parties in SADC we know how slavery and colonialism has affected us, we are vigilant Chamisa can not abuse SADC. The EU wants Chamisa to win on the day of election. The EU should start now to educate their Chamisa on political organisation before 2028.

Unlike the EU the Chinese are partnering us, sending their investors here and building infrastructure so that the people vote for ZANU PF. China clothes ZANU PF for the battle, the EU should do the same for the CCC inorder for them to be voted.

